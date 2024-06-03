A journey of harmony: Harisraj walks 700 km for religious unity

Under the scorching sun, a lone traveller with a two-and-a-half quintal wheelbarrow inches closer to his destination, not just in miles but also in spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haseem K.S., who also goes by the name Harisraj, a native of Thrissur, has walked an arduous 700 km from Kanyakumari to Manjeswaram in Kasaragod, seeking to sow the seeds of human harmony. His journey, that began on January 1, is not a mere trek, it is a pilgrimage of peace, a statement against the divisive forces of religion.

On Saturday evening, Mr. Harisraj reached Manjeswaram, his destination, with his wheelbarrow — a unique mobile library. His journey is as much about the destination as it is about the message he carries. “Why do people fight in the name of religion,” he asks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Harisraj’s life has been a tapestry of diverse experiences. For 12 years, he worked as a mechanical engineer in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Then, leaving behind a lucrative career, he dedicated four-and-a-half years to writing Satyavedasaram, a 1,008-page tome encapsulating the essence of the Bhagvad Gita, the Bible, the Quran, the Upanishads, the Manusmriti, and other religious texts.

“Each page of my book reflects the core teachings of these sacred texts,” says Mr. Harisraj. “The differences between religions lie only in the periods and contexts in which they spread, but their foundational truths are remarkably similar.” he adds. People are fighting and creating hatred for different rights and rituals. However, the book focuses on action or karma that has been taught in each religions text for people to purify their hearts. He says the fight is because they are unaware of the text and the teaching. Had people learned and read, they would not have fought against one another, he adds.

This belief propelled Mr. Harisraj to embark on his journey. His wheelbarrow is not just a carrier of his book, but a symbol of his mission. It is equipped with a solar panel to provide light and facilities for resting and sleeping. “I walk up to 10 km a day. Even under the blazing sun, the weight of the wheelbarrow does not deter me,” he says.

Mr. Harisraj listens to the contents of Satyavedasaram through a sound box as he walks, often stopping to present each page to curious passers-by. His encounters have been a mix of scepticism and admiration. “Once, some people mistook me for a religious preacher and started a confrontation. But when I explained my purpose and handed them the book, their perspective changed. They complimented my effort,” he recalls.

During his journey, over 200 books have been bought by people. He wishes to translate the book into other languages, including Arabic. Satyavedasaram was honoured with the Ambedkar Award and the S.K. Pottekkatt Award.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.