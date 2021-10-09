A journalist must reveal truth: Minister

T.V. Achutha Warrier awards presented

A journalist has the moral responsibility to reveal truth with at most clarity irrespective of challenges, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a function to present T.V. Achutha Warrier Memorial awards instituted by the Thrissur Press Club on Saturday.

“Achutha Warrier was a true example for responsible and courageous journalism,” he recalled. Achutha Warrier awards were presented to Manoj Chemanchery and M. Arun.

Nine journalists, who were retiring from various media institutions in Thrissur, were given farewell. Revenue Minister K. Rajan and T.N. Prathapan, MP, too participated. Press Club president K. Prabhad presided over. KUWJ State general secretary E.S. Subhash delivered the keynote address and former Press Club president V.M. Radhakrishnan delivered the Achutha Warrier remembrance speech.