A joint effort to rehabilitate the homeless, the mentally unstable on streets

April 01, 2023

A three-day initiative to rehabilitate the homeless and those mentally ill from parts of the city was inaugurated by Additional Superintendent of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) M.K. Zulfiqer on Saturday.

On Friday, a list of those in need of rehabilitation was prepared, and on Saturday, those associated with the non-governmental organisation Theruvoram and other social workers began efforts to rescue them from the streets early in the morning. The social workers visited Thampanoor, Bakery Junction, Secretariat, Manorama Junction, KSRTC/private bus-stand, and so on.

Many of them had been living on the streets for long, had not had a bath for years, had matted hair, and oozing sores on their bodies. They would either depend on food handouts or collect plastic and other materials for sale to make ends meet.

While some had left their homes owing to domestic issues, others had been neglected or abandoned by their family members, and some others did not remember how they camt to the streets. They were given showers and their hair combed.

Of the 30 people rescued, four were shifted to a shelter home in Kottayam after efforts to lodge them in homes in the city failed. Those ready to return home were provided with transport fares to do so.

The initiative highlights the need to treat the homeless as anyone else and not stigmatise them, especially in the wake of the pandemic when the prevalent misconception was that the homeless were infected by the virus, say those involved with the rescue work such as the police, social workers, and many individuals.

The initiative also underlines the need for a night shelter where those living on the streets can come for a rest in a safe environment, in a place that is easily accessible to them, they say.