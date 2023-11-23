A hundred years of Vijayam Canal, Chellanam’s landmark

November 23, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

Much water has flown through the Vijayam Canal between 1968 and 2021. A recent study by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) to convert the coastal village of Chellanam into a model for the State describes how many of the smaller canals have lost their links to the once arterial, flourishing and sparkling Vijayam Canal.

The Kufos study compared the condition of the canal for the period between 1968 and 2021.

Built a hundred years ago, the canal provided a free-flowing course to water from the torrential monsoon rain. Looking at the canal in its centenary year, it is a poor reflection of how human intervention has derailed old plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lying south to north, from South Chellanam to Kannamaly-Puthenthode, the 10-km canal was built as part of a programme to generate employment and to provide an outlet for stormwater and facilitate water transport. The canal was built with wages being paid in rice under the aegis of diwan T. Vijayaraghavacharya.

The canal is known under various names — Puthenthode, Pacharithode, and Pashnithode.

The Kufos study said some parts of the lower Muthalathod in Chellanam had fully lost connection with the Vijayam canal which affects the free flow of water. The primary reason for the degradation is urbanisation and subsequent encroachments.

The Paruthithodu and Vijayam Canal have lost their connections fully. “Further, several encroachments in drainage networks are also visible in satellite images. In addition to this, tidal fluctuation is also noticed in different parts of Chellanam,” the Kufos study said.

Social activist Sebastian V.T. from Chellanam said, “It is time we remembered those who built the canal and discussed what happened to it and the way forward.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.