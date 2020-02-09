A housing complex each for every district: CM

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will construct at least one housing complex in each district for the landless and homeless people under the third phase of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Pinarayi was speaking after handing over keys of 121 houses constructed under the aegis of Ramoji Film City to the flood victims in the district in a function held in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Land to be used

“We will use land in the possession of various government departments for constructing housing complexes. If not possible, the government will explore other means to provide houses to them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government was very much committed to the welfare of the poor in the society.

For the elderly

“Apart from providing the economically less affluent with houses, the government will create job opportunities. We have also taken several measures to ensure the well-being of the elderly and patients,” the Chief Minister said.

The houses were built by construction workers under various Kudumbashree units.