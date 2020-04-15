A Hindi song to tell migrants Kerala cares

The district witnessed high drama last month when hundreds of migrant workers in a colony at Perumbavur along the eastern suburbs of the district revolted over food quality and demanded that they be sent back home.

It occurred a day after a similar protest by their counterparts at Payippad village in Kottayam. There was much persuasion needed on the part of authorities concerned to bring the situation under control.

That incident was what prompted the sub Regional Transport Office at Perumbavur, one of the throbbing migrant hubs in the State, to come up with a Hindi anthem for inspiring the nearly two lakh-strong migrant community to think that they are safe in Kerala.

The album titled, Athithi Devo Bhava, directed by Shimjad Hamza, associate director to filmmaker Siddique, was launched by actor Mohanlal on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning. Since then, it was shared by the Motor Vehicle Department over its social media platforms and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists evoking very enthusiastic response.

“It was saddening to see migrants revolting despite all that the government has done for them. That triggered the idea and we hope that through the video, the whole country will come to know about the compassion and care extended to migrants by the State,” said B. Shefiq, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Perumbavur, who is also a noted wildlife photographer with four State awards to his credit.

The lyrics written by a Wayanad-based doctor S. Mahesh was composed by debutant Eldho P. John and sung by Nithin Koottungal. The album was shot in and around Perumbavur over three days.

“The challenge was to make the album in compliance with the lockdown and social distancing guidelines. We also have to do it with minimal equipment owing to the prevailing situation,” said Mr. Hamza who captured the real programmes by various agencies focussing the migrant labourers.

The album, which features a portion of the Chief Minister’s press conference assuring migrant workers of food, shelter and health care with Hindi subtitles, ends with the reassurance that the country will prevail over this challenge as well.