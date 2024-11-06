A high-stakes battle for LDF, UDF in Chelakkara

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Ramya Haridas’ campaign vehicle is cruising through the maze of lanes and bylanes of Chelakkara panchayat. At a bus stop, in front of the sprawling paddy fields — famous for the spectacular Anthimahakalan Kavu fireworks display— stands Beevathumma, a frail octogenarian with a green ribbon in hand.

Impatiently, she waits. As soon as she spots the vehicle, she rushes forward, garlanding the candidate with a bright smile, her toothless giggle echoing the long-standing loyalty to the party.

Ms. Haridas is quick to return the warmth, enveloping the elderly woman in a tight hug and asking after her well-being. A growing crowd of women and children gather around, eager to take selfies with the candidate. Known for her signature campaigning style, which often includes belting out songs, her energy unmistakable.

“The UDF is confident about victory,” she says. “Chelakkara is ready for change. The people have suffered from bad roads, poor healthcare, and they are irked at the disruption of the iconic Pooram fireworks at Anthimahakalan Kavu for the past two years.“

But securing Chelakkara for the UDF will not be an easy feat. This constituency has been a bastion of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) since 1996. While Chelakkara had once been a stronghold of the UDF, in the initial polls since its formation in 1965, the tide changed in favour of the LDF later.

Former Minister K. Radhakrishnan’s dominance is hard to ignore — he won five times between 1996 and 2021, even serving as Speaker of the Assembly. In the last Lok Sabha election, Ms. Haridas herself was defeated by Mr. Radhakrishnan in Alathur, which includes Chelakkara.

On the other side of the political ring stands U.R. Pradeep, the LDF candidate, a calm and softspoken person with deep local ties. Having represented Chelakkara in the Assembly in 2016 and served as panchayat president of Deshamangalam, Mr. Pradeep’s connection with the people is strong.

“We feel the overwhelming support of the public,” Mr. Pradeep says, his voice calm yet confident. “The people have full faith in the LDF. Chelakkara is a village, and our focus has always been on education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure. Over the years, the LDF has systematically addressed these issues.”

Mr. Pradeep dismisses the notion of anti-incumbency as just political noise. “If that were true, how do you explain Mr. Radhakrishnan’s victory in Alathur in the last Lok Sabha elections, when the LDF faced setbacks in many parts of the State?” he counters with confidence.

Meanwhile, K. Balakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance candidate, is also making waves, claiming that the people are fed up with both the LDF and the UDF. “They want an alternative — someone who will stand with them for the development of the constituency,” he says, expressing optimism about his growing support base.

For the people of Chelakkara, this byelection is a unique spectacle — one of the most intense, high-stake campaigns the constituency has ever witnessed. Almost every major political leader from all parties has made an appearance.

For both the UDF and the LDF, this is a do-or-die battle. The UDF is determined to reclaim the seat, while the LDF will do everything in its power to retain it. The stage is set, and Chelakkara is brimming with anticipation. The stakes couldn’t be higher.