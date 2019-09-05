A high-profile crime that spawned conspiracy theories

A road-rage attack had claimed the life of young businessman Paul Muthoot on a State Highway in Alappuzha district on the night of August 21, 2009.

The high-profile crime had shocked society and spawned conspiracy theories about the death of the 32-year-old scion of one of the most visible business houses in Kerala.

On Thursday, the High Court acquitted eight of the nine persons named as accused in the case, bringing the curtains down on protracted litigation that lasted nearly a decade.

The court's decision had also come as a set back for the State Police Crime Branch (CB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had investigated the case successively.

The initial police investigation had come under a cloud after some quarters alleged that the probe officers had failed to recover the murder weapon and had fabricated one instead, an "S" shaped curved dagger.

The court filings by the agencies showed that a night of carousing had poorly ended for Paul. An unusual coincidence of events had led to the crime. He had partied heavily with two wanted men who were unknown to his immediate social circle.

The investigation had also shed light on Paul's proclivity for wild partying and his penchant to cultivate gangsters as friends. On that fateful night, Paul was particularly unreserved. His friends had to dissuade him from entering the sea. But no amount of persuasion would stop him from driving to a nearby seaside resort of his.

In a strange quirk of fate, Paul fatally encountered a set of hirelings on their way to a contract hit. The group tailed Paul's car in a van after they witnessed the vehicle dash against a motorbike and proceeded without stopping.

The prosecution case was that the gang encountered Paul and his friend at Nedumudy. In the ensuing scuffle, one of them fatally stabbed Paul, who died later at a local hospital.

The CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram, which sentenced the nine accused in the case to rigorous imprisonment for life had found that Paul's murder was more like a spur-of-the-moment crime than a pre-meditated one.