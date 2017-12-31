A hearty session with youths at police station

District Police Chief (DPC) Siva Vikram G. has said that the district police will invest more in youngsters as part of the force’s social responsibility initiatives under the Janamaithri Suraksha initiative.

He was talking to reporters after inaugurating a New Year eve interaction with youngsters at the Chakkarakkal police station limits here on Sunday. Mr. Siva Vikram said the programme at the Chakkarakkal police station was aimed at encouraging youngsters to emulate good examples.

Earlier, interacting with the youths, who are co-operating with the Chakkarakkal police’s efforts to facilitate closer interaction with the local community, Mr. Vikram said that they should cultivate self-esteem and confidence to be successful in life and to be good citizens.

Feedback sought

“The police and the public are friends,” he said, adding that the youths should post their feedback on policing activities on the Facebook page of Kannur Police.

P. Biju, Station House Officer of the Chakkarakkal police station, said the police had helped some of the youths weather bitter experiences.

The police would take some of the youths along during their policing duties so that they would get a feel of the job, he added.

The police had earned the trust of many parents, who request the officers to advise their children when they show signs of being deviant, Mr. Biju said.

Clinical psychologist Mythili Manoj and sub-inspector Jayaprakash T.V. spoke at the function.