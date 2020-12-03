A heart-warming story in the time of pandemic

Wishes pour in for care home resident as she ties the knot

It was a heart-warming story in the time of the pandemic that unfolded at Vatsalya Bhavan Annexe, Vaduthala, here on Thursday morning, as people came to greet and congratulate Aparna and Sanimon, newly married and setting out on a new phase of their lives.

Thursday was a glorious occasion. Aparna grew up at Vatsalya Bhavan at Palluruthy. Vastsalya Bhavan is a home for children in distress, a home like Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan, which provides shelter to boys in distress. She had reached Vatsalya Bhavan after Child Line workers came to her and her brother’s help in 2007.

Aparna said on Thursday that she had completed her Master’s in business administration and was now working in a private company as an accountant. She and her husband are now preparing to move to Ras Al Khaimah, where he works.

Child Line had come to help her and her brother after their family was in great difficulty. She reached Vatsalya Bhavan and completed her schooling and then went on to complete her higher studies.

Around 40 people, including Hibi Eden, MP, and Kochi Corporation councillors, joined the celebrations.