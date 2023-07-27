A health travelogue to create awareness on TB among Muthuvan tribes

July 27, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - IDUKKI

To create awareness about tuberculosis (TB) among the Muthuvan tribespeople of the first tribal grama panchayat at Edamalakkudy under the Munnar wildlife division in Idukki, the district TB office has prepared a health travelogue.

According to officials, the health travelogue “Edamalakudy: An unparalleled journey” was directed by district TB officer B. Cency and Sakhil Raveendran. According to them, the travelogue is an innovative attempt to capture the unseen life of Edamalakudy and to eliminate TB.

The heath video focussing on Edamalakudy is touted to be the first-of-its-kind initiative at the national level. It is an innovative attempt at creating awareness about TB among the tribes and the general public.

“A medical camp was conducted at Edamalakkudy and TB screening was done. recently The travelogue will be used to educate the public about TB,” Dr. Cency said.

“Tribals are a special group who are more vulnerable to infectious diseases like TB. So, they require special attention,” said the doctor.

“Advocacy, Communication and Social Mobilization (ACSM) are key components in the attempt to reduce stigma and discrimination. Apart from two people who were treated for TB and got cured, Edamalakudy has no active TB cases. Primary prevention through health education, therefore, needs to be continued to maintain the status quo,” Dr. Cency said.

“Idukki district is moving towards TB elimination and these creative ways can bridge knowledge gaps about TB and thus remove stigma and discrimination associated with the disease,” said the doctor.

On Thursday, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine officially launched the health travelogue through his official Facebook page.

