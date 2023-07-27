HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A health travelogue to create awareness on TB among Muthuvan tribes

Directed by District TB officer B. Cency and Sakhil Raveendran, the travelogue is a first of its kind at the national level and aims to reduce stigma and discrimination associated with the disease. 

July 27, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
“Edamalakudy: An unparalleled journey,” a health travelogue of the first and only tribal panchayat in Idukki.

“Edamalakudy: An unparalleled journey,” a health travelogue of the first and only tribal panchayat in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To create awareness about Tuberculosis (TB) among the Muthuvan tribespeople of the first tribal panchayat at Edamalakkudy under the Munnar wildlife division in Idukki, the district TB office has prepared a health travelogue.

According to officials, the health travelogue titled “Edamalakudy: An unparalleled journey” was directed by District TB officer B. Cency and Sakhil Raveendran. According to them, the travelogue is an innovative attempt to capture the unseen life of Edamalakudy and the efforts to eliminate TB.

The heath video focussing on Edamalakudy is touted to be the first-of-its-kind initiative at the national level. It is an innovative attempt at creating awareness about TB among the tribes and the general public.

“A medical camp was conducted at Edamalakkudy and TB screening was done. The travelogue will be used to educate the public about TB,” Dr. Cency said.

“Tribals are a special group who are more vulnerable to infectious diseases like TB. So, they require special attention,” said the doctor.

“Advocacy, Communication and Social Mobilization (ACSM) are key components in the attempt to reduce stigma and discrimination. Apart from two people who were treated for TB and got cured, Edamalakudy has no active TB cases. Primary prevention through health education, therefore, needs to be continued to maintain the status quo,” Dr. Cency said.

“Idukki district is moving towards TB elimination and these creative ways can bridge knowledge gaps about TB and thus remove stigma and discrimination associated with the disease,” said the doctor.

On Thursday, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine officially launched the health travelogue through his official Facebook page.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.