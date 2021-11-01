A happy reunion for students in Idukki as schools reopen

District Collector says that schools functioning as relief camps will reopen later

It was after a gap of nearly 19 months that Abhinav, a Class IV student at Government Lower Primary School, Ayyappancoil, Idukki, entered his classroom again on Monday. Joy was writ large on his face as he finally caught up with his friends. Though many of his school mates reside nearby, he, however, could not meet them due to the pandemic. “I’m now happy to be back to school,” he said.

For little Adhi, this was his first day in school. He came with his mother. Many parents, in fact, accompanied their wards when the school reopened with a simple function. Classrooms were arranged in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol and children were received by teachers with sweets. The school was decorated with colourful balloons and flower pots.

This is the school with the highest number of students in the lower primary level under the Kattappana sub-district of Idukki. Headmaster E.R. Sreedharan said that 20 students had joined Class I and seven of them were present on the first day. The school has around 120 students in total and 70% attendance was registered on Monday.

Members of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) had cleaned the school premises ahead of the reopening, while recreational equipment were provided to welcome kids back.

Pravesanolsavam

The Idukki district school Pravesanolsavam was inaugurated by district panchayat president Jiji K. Philip at Government Tribal Higher Secondary School, Kattappana. District Collector Sheeba George delivered the welcome note. Sub-district education director V.A. Sasidranyas presented the report.

Of the 519 schools in the district, 483 were reopened on Monday. The total number of students is 90,058 and 32,073 were present on the day.

However, those schools functioning as relief camps would be reopened after three days, said the District Collector.