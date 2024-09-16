A group of Malayalam filmmakers set to launch new film body Progressive Filmmakers’ Association

Revealing fundamental disagreements in the way the Malayalam film industry is being run, a group of filmmakers are set to form a new organisation titled Progressive Filmmakers’ Association.

A vision note of the proposed organisation, signed by filmmakers Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi, actor Rima Kallingal and producer Bineesh Chandra, has begun circulating within the industry.

The note proclaims that the new organisation will be rooted in principles that prioritise equality, cooperation, social justice and will work towards safeguarding the rights of everyone in the filmmaking community.

Speaking to The Hindu, filmmaker Rajeev Ravi said the formation of such an association has been under discussion for a while.

“The industry is still being run in a feudal way with a few people monopolising the control. The association will bring in a much-needed change in the way things are being run. The discussions are ongoing and it is yet to be registered,” said Mr. Ravi.

The vision note says the Malayalam film industry, despite its significant contribution to Kerala’s economy and cultural landscape, remains “tethered to outdated systems and practices.”

‘A new era’

“As filmmakers-producers, directors, technicians, we are the foundation upon which this industry stands: creating jobs, driving innovation, and fostering creativity. Yet, we often find ourselves navigating an unsystematic, fragmented environment, far removed from the progressive standards of modern industries. Our vision is to unite under the Progressive Filmmakers’ Association, a collective that will serve as the backbone of a new era for Malayalam cinema. This association will be built on the pillars of ethical responsibility, systemic modernisation, and empowerment of the workforce, creating a workplace that is fair, just, and reflective of the values we hold as a society,” says the note.

The news of the formation of the new association comes hardly two weeks after Aashiq Abu resigned from the primary membership of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors’ Union in protest against the “failure of its leadership to take a strong position” following the release of the K. Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Last week, Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) general secretary B. Unnikrishnan had said some members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) had approached FEFKA to explore the chances of forming an actors’ trade union.

