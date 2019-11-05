A grim reminder of an encounter

The cooked rice knocked over during the killing of four Maoists inside the Agali forests in Attappady lay at their campsite a week and a day after the police action.

The sprouted green gram the Maoists were about to eat when the assault took place had become seedlings, and formed a thick bush of three inch height.

Within the 500 square metre cordon, set in typical white ribbon with the mark of the Kerala Police in red, lay the remains left by the slain Maoists that the police either ignored or abandoned after the inquest of the bodies. A steel tumbler allegedly used by the Maoists still remained at the site even after the police collected their belongings in a couple of large bags.

The site looked grim deep inside the forest. A few teams of politicians on fact-finding missions visited the spot in the last five days, in spite of the restraint imposed by the police and forest officials. All of them said they did not find any signs of an encounter.

Site littered

A three-member team of The Hindu reached the spot on Monday and saw dozens of plastic bottles, plastic carry bags, health masks, and gloves strewn all over the place. The forest was apparently littered by the police and government officials during the inquest done at the site.

“We don’t know who will clear all these rubbish. We are afraid to go there,” said Chellan, a senior member of the Mele Manjikkandi tribal hamlet.

The police said going into the forest or visiting the site of the encounter about two km inside the forest was unsafe. “I would not have allowed you risk it,” said Inspector Hidayatulla Mambra of the Agali police station.