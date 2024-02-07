A green solution for salt stress in rice

February 07, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Researchers at Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, have identified a new bacteria from Pokkali rice fields that could help rice plants thrive in the salt-water conditions in the Kuttanad region.

The study has found that the plants treated with Pseudomonas taiwanensis (PK7), growth-promoting rhizobacteria (ST-PGPRs), have yielded 252 kg/hectare (ha.) more than untreated plants under controlled conditions.

The study conducted by T.S. Reshma, researcher at Department of Post Graduate Studies and Research in Botany, and C. Dileep, head, Department of Botany, was published recently in the peer-reviewed journal, the Journal of Agronomy and Crop Science, published by Wiley.

“One of the biggest threats to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad, especially in the additional (second) crop season, is brackish water intrusion. Uma, the most common variety of rice cultivated in the region, is susceptible to salinity and the plants could be ruined by salty water. On the other hand, Pokkali is a saline-tolerant rice variety. For the study, Uma rice plants were treated with Pseudomonas taiwanensis isolated from saline soils of the Pokkali rice field,” say the researchers.

“The friendly bacteria containing ACC deaminase enzyme was used as a micronutrient. The study revealed that the bacteria make rice plants saline tolerant and significantly enhances germination, growth, and yield,” they say.

Under pot trial studies, salt stress was induced and after seven days, the salt injuries were analysed. The untreated plants developed salt responses, including leaf tip discolouration to yellow and younger leaves were also affected, yet the overall health condition was normal. At the same time, the rice plants treated with PK7 remained unaffected and all the leaves were green, except the older ones. Besides, the treated plot produced an average of 7,595.7 kg/ha., whereas the control plot yielded 7,344.5 kg/ha. “This result indicates the efficacy of PK7 in generating the systemic response to salt stress,” reads the study.

The field trials were conducted from December 2022 to April 2023 at Pandarakalam, near Chembumpuram, in Kuttanad. “The study summarises the successful implementation of PGPR from saline Pokkali rice field to an acidic clay soil of the Kuttanad region. This environmental-friendly, organic farming method can be effectively implemented in Kuttanad,” adds the researchers.

