A graphic testament of hope for the nature

In yet another green initiative, the Department of Ecological Concerns of the Church of South India (CSI) is set to bring out a book, Green God of the Bible, explaining the ecological perspectives of biblical stories in graphic format.

The book, authored by Mathew Koshy Punnackadu, director of the Department of Ecological Concerns, is a testament of hope that makes readers understand the Bible from an ecological perspective, says Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam, CSI Moderator.

In his book, Dr. Punnackadu argues that God’s concerns for creation must be understood in the context of the immediate challenges facing the ecology. Most of the Churches are reluctant to look into the scriptures or interpret the Bible as a response to the present-day ecological issues.

“However, many resilient Churches have started responding to the global ecological challenges through green discipleship, eco auditing, etc.”

Integral

He says ecological activities form an integral part of the pastoral ministry of the Church and it has to draft eco mission priorities for the next 10 years. The Church cannot keep mum towards deforestation, global warming, pollution, natural resource depletion, species extinction, and habitat destruction.

“We created an unchristian philosophy that the more we consume and live in luxury, the more satisfied we will be in life, conveniently forgetting the fact that higher consumption had led to global warming and climate change, thereby endangering earth,” says Dr. Punnackadu.

He says ‘green clergy’ and ‘green teachers’ are on the way as the CSI is set to train the next generation to live in a holistic way without endangering nature.

Tharian Koshy, a human resource trainer based in Bengaluru, who has to his credit two graphic novels based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s works, and C.G. Anilkumar, an artist from Chengannur, have done editing and layout of the book.