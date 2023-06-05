A++ graded-KU adds another feather to its cap

June 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The University of Kerala (KU) has added another feather to its cap by being adjudged the best performing university in the State by the India Rankings 2023, prepared under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), nearly a year after it was accredited with A++ grading by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Having secured the 24th rank, the university is ranked the 10th best among those in South India and 11th among government-funded universities. It is ranked 47th overall across categories.

Among the various parameters, the university scored full marks for women diversity and facilities for physically challenged students. It also performed well in the category of ‘graduation outcomes’ that evaluated its performance in terms of university examinations and the number of PhD students who have graduated.

KU, however, continues to fare poorly in various other parameters, including peer perception, intellectual property rights and patents, and projects and professional practice. It also has much ground to cover in ensuring the mass usage of online education, the assessment indicates.

According to Mohanan Kunnummal, the Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the university, the significant leap in rankings thrusts upon itself the responsibility to pilot innovative programmes such as the four-year undergraduate courses.

The university will also extend ‘handholding support’ under a mentor-mentee programme of the NAAC to guide affiliated colleges and other universities to improve their rankings and accreditation grading.