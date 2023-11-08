ADVERTISEMENT

A good literary critic can be a guiding light: Vasanthan

November 08, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

S.K. Vasanthan inaugurating a seminar organised by the Malayalam department of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

 

A good literary critic can be the guiding light into a work of literature. S.K. Vasanthan, who won the Ezhuthachan Award, said here on Tuesday that this was what he had attempted through his writings. He was inaugurating a three-day national seminar organised by the Malayalam department of Maharaja’s College.

Mr. Vasanthan sought to reflect on what makes a good literary critic, an entity much loathed by writers over the ages. He also spoke about the shortcomings of western and oriental schools of literary criticism and said that an aesthetic reader would approach a piece of writing with a sense of equanimity. “A good critic carries out close reading,” he said, adding that it was important to reread works of literature.

Writer Asha Menon delivered the keynote address. Principal V.S. Joy presided over the event in which Mr. Vasanthan was honoured.

A discussion on women’s writing was held later in the day with writer G. Ushakumari presenting a paper on the contemporariness of womanist approaches.

