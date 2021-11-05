A fumble that would have proved costlier

Wayanad man who ordered a passport pouch also gets a passport

A man in Wayanad has claimed that he was delivered a valid passport by an e-commerce giant along with a passport pouch for which he had placed an order a few days ago.

Mithun Babu, a resident of Cheengadi, near Kaniyampetta, said he had ordered for a passport pouch from Amazon on October 30 and he received the product on November 1. When he opened the box he found a passport along with the pouch.

The passport belonged to a minor boy from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. When the issue went viral in social media, his parents contacted Mr. Babu. They had also ordered for the product recently but found it was little smaller for their purpose and returned it without taking back the passport.

“It was meant for my husband, but it was found unfit and was returned. However, my son’s passport was put inside the pouch and was not pulled out prior to returning it. It was a mistake on our part,” Asmabi, mother of the boy, said.

“It is suspected that the returned product was not properly inspected by the seller and was sold to me,” said Mr. Babu.

He said he reported the incident with Amazon customer care but failed to get a proper response as to what to do with the passport with an executive saying that it would not be repeated and the seller would be instructed to be careful next time.

“ Later, on the advice of a friend, I approached the police and surrendered the passport on Friday,” he said.

There was no immediate response from Amazon.

The Meenangadi police told the boy’s parents to collect the passport from the station with valid identity proof.