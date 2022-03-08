A friendly contest on women’s day

Chalakudy pink police wins football match by a goal

A friendly football match between the Chalakudy pink police and the Kodakara panchayat women’s team was organised as part of the women’s day celebrations of the Women’s Cell of the Thrissur Rural Police at Irinjalakuda on Monday. The pink police won the match by a goal.

“The match was part of an effort to bring women and girls into active sports. As part of the effort, we have formed 17 teams in various panchayats in the district,” says N.A. Vinaya, Sub-Inspector, Women’s Cell, Thrissur Rural Police.

Male-dominated playgrounds are breeding grounds for crimes. When women enter these spaces, they undergoes a total transformation in nature, says Ms. Vinaya.

“We have formed around 17 teams of women in various panchayats in the district. Interestingly, one of the teams has a woman and her daughter as players. Male footballers in each locality are training the women, who mostly will be their mothers, sisters, neighbours or friends. It will create a friendly atmosphere between men and women. Thus the playgrounds will become inclusive spaces that encourage gender equality,” Ms. Vinaya noted. They are also planning State-level matches in football and volleyball.

Making women physically active will make them energetic and help to keep diseases at bay, she says.