A fresh lease of life to the Killi

Thousands of people, including students, traders, sanitation workers, CRPF and BSF jawans, police personnel, trade union activists, politicians, voluntary workers, members of youth organisations and National Service Scheme volunteers joined hands in a mega drive on Tuesday to clean the Killi river flowing through the capital city.

Inaugurating the clean-up drive along the stretch from Vazhayila to Kalladimukham, Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen warned of stern action against those polluting the river.

Mayor V.K. Prashant and chairmen of standing committees were present.

The campaign is part of a programme chalked out by the city Corporation and Haritha Keralam Mission to rejuvenate the river with public participation.

The Killi flows along 13.5 km through the city. The activities of the Killi River City Mission are coordinated by a Corporation-level organising committee, 18 ward-level committees, and 67 local committees, with technical support provided by an expert committee.

The first phase of the mission involved a massive sensitisation campaign among citizens and a data generation exercise with the help of a mobile application.

60 locations

The mega cleaning drive on Tuesday focussed on 60 locations and involved earthmoving equipment and trucks to transport the waste.

Sixty-five truckloads of waste, including plastic, glass, clothes, wood and metal discards were removed through the day.

A pressnote issued by the Corporation said a large number of liquor bottles, diapers, sanitary napkins, thermocol panels and waste from workshops were removed from the river.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth said mechanised equipment would be used to clean up the river in the second phase.