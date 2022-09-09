A++ for TKMC in NAAC assessment

It is the first aided college in University of Kerala to achieve the feat

The T.K.M. College (TKMC) of Arts and Science has been accredited with the highest grade of A++ (CGPA – 3.67) by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) making it the first aided arts and science college under University of Kerala to have achieved the feat.

“The college ranks second in grade point among all aided colleges in Kerala. Academic standards, infrastructure, quality of academic research and publications, teaching and learning evaluation and community services rendered by the institution were some of the many criteria for NAAC assessment,” said the college authorities at a press meet here recently.

The process of assessment was completed over a period of two months with both online and in-person verification by a NAAC peer team and the grade was awarded for the consistent performance put forth by the college over the past five years. State-of-the-art laboratories for undergraduate and postgraduate students, 100% smart classrooms, computerised library services that offer remote access facility to both students and faculty, RUSA-funded research block housing high-end research laboratories, and scholar amenity centre, were among the factors considered.

A cage culture in Ashtamudi Lake, exclusively for Scheduled Case/Scheduled Tribe students, in association with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is the first student start-up backed by the college. The Government of Kerala had accorded Green Campus status to the college in July, 2022 for its various eco-friendly and conservation measures. The college has devised measures for waste disposal and groundwater recharge, has composting units, restricted the use of plastic on the campus and effectively recycles the same.

“Functioning under the T.K.M. College Trust helmed by Dr. Shahal Hassan Musaliar, the collective effort and wholehearted cooperation of the management, staff, students and other stakeholders including alumni and parents have made this possible. The A++ grade attained by the college would provide impetus to transform the institution into a centre of excellence,” said Chithra Gopinath, Principal.