‘A for Aadhaar campaign’ begins in Wayanad

Mega camp conducted at 110 enrolment centres on Wednesday; as many as 6,000 children below the age of five attend camps

May 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Wayanad District collector Renu Raj inaugurating the ‘A for Aadhaar’ campaign by taking a photograph of a child at an enrolment centre at Gramathuvayal near Kalpetta on Thursday.

Wayanad District collector Renu Raj inaugurating the ‘A for Aadhaar’ campaign by taking a photograph of a child at an enrolment centre at Gramathuvayal near Kalpetta on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Wayanad district administration in association with the Women and Child Development department and Akshaya Kendras, began ‘A for Aadhaar’ campaign in the district on Wednesday.

The programme envisages ensuring Aadhaar card for all children below the age of five in the new academic year.

Inaugurating the programme, District Collector Renu Raj said as the document was essential for enrolling children in schools and enabling them to avail incentives from governments, all parents should utilise the opportunity.

A mega camp was conducted at 110 enrolment centres on Wednesday, and as many as 6,000 children below the age of five attended the camps along with their parents.

The programme is being implemented with the support of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Tribal Development department, and local bodies.

Parents can bring their children to the camps with their Aadhaar cards and birth certificates of the children.

The programme will conclude on Thursday.

