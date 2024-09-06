ADVERTISEMENT

A floral tribute in Thrissur to Wayanad landslide victims 

Published - September 06, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Thrissur

The Sayahna Souhruda Koottayma, which has been laying out Pookkalam at the Thekke Gopura Nada since 2008, reduced the size and grandeur of the floral carpet in honour of those killed in the landslides of July 30

The Hindu Bureau

A Pookkalam arranged by Sayahna Souhruda Kootayma at Thekke Gopura Nada at Thekkinkadu Maidan, Thrissur, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A Pookkalam was laid out at the Thekke Gopura Nada of the Thekkinkadu Maidan on Friday for the victims of the Wayanad landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, on the day of Atham every year, the Sayahna Souhruda Koottayma, an informal gathering, makes a mammoth floral arrangement at the Thekke Gopura Nada. But this year, in the wake of the Wayanad landslides, a smaller design was chosen as a mark of respect for those who died in the tragedy.

“The flower arrangement was a tribute to those who lost their lives in the landslide, and the smaller design reflected the pain at and respect for Wayanad’s loss,” said general convener of the group Shobi T. Varghese. The decision to opt for a smaller arrangement was unanimous, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work on the flower design began at 5 a.m. Despite intermittent rain causing minor difficulties, the arrangement was largely completed by 8 a.m and was presented by M.K. Sudarshan, president of the Cochin Devaswom Board. Visitors flocked to the Thekke Gopura Nada from early morning to take selfies and photos.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Contributions

Members of the group also presented cheques for the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to Kerala Bank Chairman M.K. Kannan. Around 150 members from the group collaborated on the flower design, which reflected various aspects of the Wayanad disaster.

Since its inception in 2008, the group has been making these large-scale flower arrangements at the Thekke Gopura Nada. While the first year’s display was modest, subsequent years saw elaborate designs. Thus the huge Pookkalam of the group at the Thekke Gopura Nada became part of Onam celebrations of Thrissur.

Notably, smaller flower arrangements were used during the 2018 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic years (2020 and 2021) as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US