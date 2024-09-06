GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A floral tribute in Thrissur to Wayanad landslide victims 

The Sayahna Souhruda Koottayma, which has been laying out Pookkalam at the Thekke Gopura Nada since 2008, reduced the size and grandeur of the floral carpet in honour of those killed in the landslides of July 30

Published - September 06, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A Pookkalam arranged by Sayahna Souhruda Kootayma at Thekke Gopura Nada at Thekkinkadu Maidan, Thrissur, on Friday.

A Pookkalam arranged by Sayahna Souhruda Kootayma at Thekke Gopura Nada at Thekkinkadu Maidan, Thrissur, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A Pookkalam was laid out at the Thekke Gopura Nada of the Thekkinkadu Maidan on Friday for the victims of the Wayanad landslides.

Typically, on the day of Atham every year, the Sayahna Souhruda Koottayma, an informal gathering, makes a mammoth floral arrangement at the Thekke Gopura Nada. But this year, in the wake of the Wayanad landslides, a smaller design was chosen as a mark of respect for those who died in the tragedy.

“The flower arrangement was a tribute to those who lost their lives in the landslide, and the smaller design reflected the pain at and respect for Wayanad’s loss,” said general convener of the group Shobi T. Varghese. The decision to opt for a smaller arrangement was unanimous, he said.

Work on the flower design began at 5 a.m. Despite intermittent rain causing minor difficulties, the arrangement was largely completed by 8 a.m and was presented by M.K. Sudarshan, president of the Cochin Devaswom Board. Visitors flocked to the Thekke Gopura Nada from early morning to take selfies and photos.

Contributions

Members of the group also presented cheques for the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to Kerala Bank Chairman M.K. Kannan. Around 150 members from the group collaborated on the flower design, which reflected various aspects of the Wayanad disaster.

Since its inception in 2008, the group has been making these large-scale flower arrangements at the Thekke Gopura Nada. While the first year’s display was modest, subsequent years saw elaborate designs. Thus the huge Pookkalam of the group at the Thekke Gopura Nada became part of Onam celebrations of Thrissur.

Notably, smaller flower arrangements were used during the 2018 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic years (2020 and 2021) as well.

