April 02, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Hundreds of characters played by Innocent, one of the greatest comedians of the Malayalam cinema, had etched an everlasting impression in the minds of film connoisseurs. Innocent’s family paid a fitting tribute to the evergreen actor by engraving his most popular characters on his tomb stone.

The idea of the rare memorial was by the actor’s grandchildren Jr. Innocent and Anna. Around 30 characters immortalised by him have been engraved on his tomb stone at the cemetery of the St. Thomas Cathedral, Irinjalakuda.

His characters in films Ramji Rao Speaking, Devasuram, Ravanaprabhu, Manichithrathazhu, Kabooliwala, Oru Indian Pranayakadha, Godfather, Vietnam colony, Pappi Appacha, and Sandesham, are few of them.

These characters will come alive in the minds of each Malayali, when one visits his tomb. A white strip, in the form of a film reel, in the centre of the tomb stone, reads ‘Innocent, son of Chirayath Thekkethala Vareed’ .

“We know the characters played by Innocent will remain evergreen in the minds of each Malayali. But we want to etch them on his grave itself,” say his family sources.

In his career spanning 50 years, Innocent gave life to more than 700 memorable characters. He won Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy in 2014. The actor, a cancer survivor, died due to post-COVID complications on March 26 at the age of 75. He was president of the film organisation AMMA from 2003 to 2018.