A final journey transcending religion

A 46-year-old man belonging to the Christian community who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 posthumously was cremated at the Sree Narayana Bhakta Samudhayodharani Samajam (SNBS) Mukthistan crematorium on Wednesday.
Wilson Paul of Chemmanda of Karalam grama panchayat, near Irinjalakuda, had died two days ago. He tested positive posthumously and the body was kept the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. Though it was decided to bury him at the cemetery of Lourde Matha Church, Chemmanda, deep burial maintaining COVID-19 protocol was not possible as the pit was flooded with water, according to church officials.
So with official permission from the district administration the body was taken to the SNBS Mukthisthan crematorium, Irinjalakuda, by afternoon. The cremation was done according to the COVID protocol in the presence of the police, panchayat and health officials.
Church vicar Fr. Benny Cheruvathur led the funeral rites. A team of five priests of the Palliative Care unit of the Irinjalakuda diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church accompanied the body. The ashes, after the cremation, were taken to the cemetery of the Lourde Matha Church and buried there. The crematorium was disinfected after the cremation. It was for the first time a man from another religion was cremated at the Mutkthistan of the SNBS, according to samajam sources.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath