A final journey transcending religion

A 46-year-old man belonging to the Christian community who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 posthumously was cremated at the Sree Narayana Bhakta Samudhayodharani Samajam (SNBS) Mukthistan crematorium on Wednesday.

Wilson Paul of Chemmanda of Karalam grama panchayat, near Irinjalakuda, had died two days ago. He tested positive posthumously and the body was kept the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. Though it was decided to bury him at the cemetery of Lourde Matha Church, Chemmanda, deep burial maintaining COVID-19 protocol was not possible as the pit was flooded with water, according to church officials.

So with official permission from the district administration the body was taken to the SNBS Mukthisthan crematorium, Irinjalakuda, by afternoon. The cremation was done according to the COVID protocol in the presence of the police, panchayat and health officials.

Church vicar Fr. Benny Cheruvathur led the funeral rites. A team of five priests of the Palliative Care unit of the Irinjalakuda diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church accompanied the body. The ashes, after the cremation, were taken to the cemetery of the Lourde Matha Church and buried there. The crematorium was disinfected after the cremation. It was for the first time a man from another religion was cremated at the Mutkthistan of the SNBS, according to samajam sources.