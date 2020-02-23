A few notches short of an absolute entertainer

In the Gospel of John, it is Jesus Christ who challenges the Pharisees by asking the one without sin to cast the first stone when they bring in an adulteress to be punished. But in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte it is a zonked out Madhupal who utters the profound statement, his only task in the film other than looking lost and smoking weed.

The film, Shambhu Purushothaman’s second outing after the highly underrated Vedivazhipadu, is a satire in which nobody is spared from the disgrace of dark humour.

It is a film where each character is a caricature, each scene part of a freakish chain reaction. At the same time it lacks the unbridled hilarity of Purushothaman’s first film and seems contrived and less edgier when it comes to taunting morality and misogyny.

Betrothal and afterwards

The film centres around a Christian betrothal and a major part of the film unravels during the post-event celebrations.

In the very opening scene we are introduced to two elite families and an alliance being arranged.

The groom’s family is broke following some business misadventures, but they show so sign of it and have their hopes pinned on the ₹10-crore dowry.

On the other hand, the bride’s family is not squeaky clean either with their own skeletons in the cupboard. But both the parties believe in family status and the unbeatable merit of affluence. Though the ceremony takes place as planned, the situation spirals out of control due to some unforeseen developments.

The film addresses a whole bunch of issues, but it lacks that tongue-firmly-in-cheek candour, mainly due to a script that misses spontaneity and brevity at parts. Though the film is able to engage you in one level, you easily identify the flaws in comic timing and attempts at concocting a surreal flavour towards the climax. The film has an array of smile-inducing moments, but there are times when you can feel blandness seeping straight in. One major let-down of the film is its soundscape that does absolutely nothing to salvage the narrative while editing is another problem area.

The film has an impressive cast with Vinay Forrt, Tini Tom, Santhy Balachandran, Srinda and Arun Kurian playing the key roles along with a bunch of talented actors in supporting roles. But Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte never outgrows their performances and the glitches in the script stop the film from hitting the mark of an absolute entertainer.

Navamy Sudhish