A few in AMMA opposed a joint response on Hema Committee report, alleges FEFKA general secretary

Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) general secretary B. Unnikrishnan has alleged that a few representatives of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), who had vociferously opposed a suggestion to hold a joint press conference of film bodies a day after the release of the K. Hema Committee report, later came out with a progressive face in front of the media.

“I had put forward a suggestion to hold a joint press conference of all organisations in the industry to convey to the media that the findings of the committee were serious and a detailed review was required before making further comments. However, a few of the representatives of AMMA opposed it strongly, though actors Mammootty and Mohanlal were okay with the proposal,” he said after a meeting of the FEFKA held here on Saturday to discuss the implications of the redacted form of the report released on August 19. The film bodies including FEFKA and AMMA had received brickbats for the delay in responding to the findings.

Mr. Unnikrishnan said that the committee chairperson, who was a former judge of the Kerala High Court, should have initiated required action, if a cognizable crime had been reported before her [based on the depositions before the committee]. But we do not have the details [on whether she had acted], he said.

He said that the federation will not suspend any member based on the first information report filed in connection with any case. But we will suspend a member, if either the courts concerned make a serious observation or the person is arrested by the Police.

