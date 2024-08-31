ADVERTISEMENT

A few in AMMA opposed a joint response on Hema Committee report, alleges FEFKA general secretary

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) general secretary B. Unnikrishnan has alleged that a few representatives of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), who had vociferously opposed a suggestion to hold a joint press conference of film bodies a day after the release of the K. Hema Committee report, later came out with a progressive face in front of the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had put forward a suggestion to hold a joint press conference of all organisations in the industry to convey to the media that the findings of the committee were serious and a detailed review was required before making further comments. However, a few of the representatives of AMMA opposed it strongly, though actors Mammootty and Mohanlal were okay with the proposal,” he said after a meeting of the FEFKA held here on Saturday to discuss the implications of the redacted form of the report released on August 19. The film bodies including FEFKA and AMMA had received brickbats for the delay in responding to the findings.

Mr. Unnikrishnan said that the committee chairperson, who was a former judge of the Kerala High Court, should have initiated required action, if a cognizable crime had been reported before her [based on the depositions before the committee]. But we do not have the details [on whether she had acted], he said.

He said that the federation will not suspend any member based on the first information report filed in connection with any case. But we will suspend a member, if either the courts concerned make a serious observation or the person is arrested by the Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US