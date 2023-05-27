A farmer in Wayanad sets bambusetum with rare varieties

May 27, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

What sets apart Johnson Thottiyil, an innovative farmer from Pulpally in Wayanad district, from other farmers is that his 17-acre plantation boasts of a rare collection of 142 species of bamboos, which he has collected from different parts of the country.

Mr. Johnson started planting bamboos 13 years ago and now has almost 10,000 plants on his farm. There are various bamboo varieties in his collection, including commercially important, medicinally useful, of religious and ornamental value.

The commercially important bamboo varieties include Dendrocalamus brandissi, a species that can grow more than 2 ft in a day; Bambusa balcooa, a tough type used for construction; Guadua angustifolia, a fast-growing variety; Gigantic bamboo or the Dendrocalamus giganteus, which has many commercial applications.

While the liquid extracted from Melocanna baccifera is used for makingmedicinal products and brewing of beer, the leaves of Dendrocalamus species are used to prepare tea in the northeastern region of the country, says Mr. Johnson. The Golden Bamboo (Schizostachyum brachycladum), Budha Belly Bamboo and Hibanobambusa tranquilans can be grown in every home as ornamental plants.

Bamboos are one of the fastest growing plant species and sequestrate a huge amount of carbon and as per studies produce more than 30% more oxygen than any other plant, thus creating an oxygen park in nature, says Mr. Johnson.

Mr. Johnson’s wife Shyni , a schoolteacher, and their three children are also supporting him in the unique venture.

Faced with desertification

The Pulpally and Mananthavady regions in the district are facing desertification and loss of organic carbon content in the soil, says Joseph John, scientist, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF). A study conducted by the Department of Soil Conservation found that the soil organic carbon content in the Pulpally region was below 0.5%.

In this context, planting bamboos contributes to environmental protection, soil moisture maintenance and to mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, Mr. John said

Scientists and researchers from across the country are visiting his bambusetum and giving advice on the modalities of growing bamboos. Research institutions from Kerala such as the Kerala Forest Research Institution, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and MSSRF are associating with him for technical support and guidance.