A family’s agonising wait for youngster who went missing two months ago

Adam Jo Antony turned 20 on August 9.

Only, he was not there to munch on his favourite ‘Kuzhimanthi’ with his family at their house at Kumbalanghivazhi in Palluruthy on this birthday.

In fact, his parents, Antony K.J. and Simi P.M., both tax consultants, had been frenetically searching for him for almost a fortnight before his birthday. The lunch, the family, including the younger son, a Standard 8 student, had the day before Adam had gone missing was the last meal they had together.

Adam has been missing since he went out for daily cycling in the early hours of July 28. His parents have since then lodged a complaint for missing with the Palluruthy police who have not been able to track him down nearly two months later. He had left behind his mobile phone and wallet. Neither had he taken his clothes.

“We are hopeful that he will come back soon. But going through the newspapers daily has become a traumatic experience as we remain terrified at the prospects of coming across any news that may spoil our hope,” says Mr. Antony.

CCTV footage from the immediate neighbourhood showed Adam on the road at 3.19 a.m. on the day he went missing. The police could track him till up to the area near the Cochin Shipyard whereafter he had simply vanished.

Adam who was preparing for Chartered Accountancy Intermediate exam along with PSC exams was almost taciturn. Having undergone schooling from home from the end of Standard 10 and class 12, both of which he cleared with A plus, owing to the pandemic, he had few friends.

The day before he had gone missing, Adam had reportedly told two of his friends that he would henceforth be spending most of his time studying at home. The police have since then recorded the statements of his friends and their families.

But his parents said he was already doing that, studying at home most of the time. Simi already suffered from insomnia and dizziness, and that has only worsened since her son had gone missing. “Adam had searched on his mobile phone, the route to Himalaya and bus and train timings the day before he had gone missing,” said Mr. Antony.

The police have passed on the information to their counterparts in other States after finding that Adam was interested in visiting pilgrim centres like Kashi. However, they are yet to come across evidence to prove that Adam has left Kerala.

“That he has left without the mobile phone has become a big handicap completely eliminating the possibility of tracking him down using mobile tower location. Neither has he withdrawn money from his account,” said police sources.

The matter was also brought to the notice of Putta Vimaladitya during his first media interaction he had after taking over as the new District Police Chief (Kochi City).