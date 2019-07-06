A family loses its breadwinner

It is at a typical estate lane (workers quarters) in a closed plantation of Bonami at Kolahalamedu, near Wagamon, that private financier Rajkumar lived along with his wife, mother, and two children.

The single room house reveals the crisis in the tea plantation, after it was shut down. Rajkumar, a third generation worker of Tamil origin, the main income earner in the family, lost his job with the closure of the estate.

He did odd jobs and later bought an autorickshaw, which he disposed of after he met with an accident.

He then became a financier opening Haritha Financiers at Thookkupalam, near Nedumkandam. With two women staff, he started accepting deposits of ₹1,000 to 5,000 from self-help groups on the promise of providing them loans up to ₹5 lakh.

Within two months, 34 complaints were filed at the Nedumkandam police station for breach of promise. Based on the complaints Rajkumar was taken into custody on June 12. He was allegedly subjected to severe torture at the Nedumkandam police station from June 12 to June 15, leading to his death on June 21.

Rajkumar’s autopsy report says there were 22 wounds, including fractures and contusion, in the body.

A Crime Branch (CB) team that investigated the case described the brutal third-degree methods adopted by the police in a bid to recover the money he had collected and elicit details of his operations.

The CB said he was unable to walk or even stand after the day and night torture at the police station. He was not allowed to sleep at night and the torture was led by a four-member police team.

Two arrested

A sub-inspector and a police driver had since been arrested in the case.

James Kappen, an advocate at Kattappana, said it was now clear that Rajkumar’s illegal custody and torture did not help in getting his confession or details of his financial dealings. It took away a life leaving a family in distress. “Moreover, it is a custodial death and is answerable in the court of law,” he said.

A police officer, however, said when there was pressure from the top to solve cases, accused were threatened sometimes to get confession. However, he said he did not favour any kind of physical pressure on the accused.

Mr. Kappen said the accused in this case was neither a known criminal nor had any case of financial fraud against him. “What is needed is a change in approach of the police towards the accused,” he added.