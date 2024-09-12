A dream that struggles to reawaken

(Trigger warning: The following article contains references to suicide. Please avoid reading if the subject may distress you.)

In the quaint hamlet of Palukkunnu, located about two km from Anchukunnu town in north Wayanad, Kerala, a young Leela Santhosh underwent a ‘shocking transformation’ that would ultimately shape her destiny.

“The unfamiliar conditions in a public school inflicted the first shock of my life,” recalls Leela, 37, a member of the Paniya tribal community who embarked on her educational journey three decades ago. Today, she stands as a beacon of hope and creativity for the Adivasi community, having been recognised as the first Adivasi filmmaker from Kerala.

What came to her rescue was Kanavu (which translates to “dream”), an alternative residential school set up by writer-activist K.J. Baby in 1991 at Cheengode, about two km from the nearest town of Nadavayal. Leela was able to feel at home on the school campus and is now an integral part of it as a trustee.

The names Kanavu and Baby remained closely intertwined, and the fluctuations in the fortunes of one affected the other. When the school ceased to function in 2007-08, Baby’s dreams took a hit. The death of his wife, Shirley, a retired English professor and his pillar of support, two years ago plunged him into depression. Last week, Baby, 70, took his life at the school kalari, a structure built to train students in the martial art of Kalarippayattu and folk dances.

Standing on the verdant campus of Kanavu, Leela recounts her days at a public school when her native Paniya tribal tongue was unwelcome by her classmates, who spoke Malayalam. She felt isolated and unwanted. It’s this alienation, she says, that forces tribal children to drop out of school. But life at Kanavu made her feel at home and encouraged her to learn.

At the heart of Leela’s activism lies a critical examination of the differences between conventional school systems and the special pedagogy Baby formulated for Kanavu. “There is a fundamental difference,” she asserts, emphasising the need for educational methods that resonate with the unique experiences and cultures of marginalised communities.

In 2010, she gained recognition for her compelling 45-minute documentary, Nizhalukal Nashtappetta Gotrabhumi, which explores the opulent rituals and culture of various Adivasi communities in Wayanad, shedding light on stories that often go untold.

Through her work at Kanavu and her artistic endeavours, Leela embodies the spirit of resilience and change, paving the way for a brighter future for Adivasi children. Her story, she says, is not one of personal growth but an example of how inclusive schooling that respects cultural identities can help a child thrive.

When her family relocated from Palukkunnu to her mother’s village in Nadavayal, Baby was revising his Nadugadhika, a maverick street play on the culture of the Adiya tribe, penned and staged by him in the 1970s. The government briefly banned the play in the early 1980s due to his alleged links with the extremist Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Leela and her friends were captivated by the play’s rehearsals and the wealth of knowledge shared by Baby and his wife, Shirley. They were Baby mama (uncle) and Shirley amma (mother) to the children. The rehearsals were interspersed with lessons in clay modeling, drawing, and storytelling, in both their tribal language and Malayalam.

During this creative explosion, a dedicated group of around 30 children, aged between five and 13, thrived in this nurturing environment. The bond between the children and Baby’s family, which also included his young daughters, laid the foundation for the ground-breaking initiative of establishing an alternative school.

With financial backing from Visthar, a Bengaluru-based NGO, Baby acquired six acres of land, where the dream took root. Alongside local children, the construction of roads, huts, and makeshift buildings began, setting the stage for a unique educational experiment.

Kanavu welcomed 30 students, primarily from tribal communities such as Paniya and Kattunayakka. Initially a day school, it later evolved into a residential institution, operating under a curriculum crafted with care and distinction. Baby, a settler from Kannur, found inspiration in the tribal way of life—their rich traditions, folklore, songs, myths, and art forms—which ignited his passion for writing. He built the school on that foundation.

His vision was for education to be rooted in culture and creativity, treating all children—including his daughters—as equals, Leela recalls.

Classes began with storytelling in their native languages and gradually transitioned to Malayalam. “We performed better than our peers in regular schools,” says Leela. “Divided into small groups, we ventured into villages, learning from interactions with the public. Each evening, we wrote down our experiences, honing our skills and perspectives,” she adds.

The Kanavu experience was unlike any other, offering children exposure to illustrious literary figures and artists. Noted personalities such as writers Kunjunni, K. Satchidanandan, Arundhati Roy, and Sara Joseph, actors Nedumudi Venu and Sreenivasan, and film director Lohithadas graced the campus, sharing their insights and inspiring the children.

At its peak, Kanavu boasted over 50 students and a dedicated team of seven teachers. Each day commenced at 5 a.m. with lessons in Kalarippayattu or Yoga. The curriculum was diverse, encompassing subjects from English and the sciences to psychology, mathematics, and even film studies. Afternoon sessions were devoted to music, traditional dance forms such as Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam, and hands-on agricultural activities, where students cultivated crops on their land.

Learning through experience became the mantra at Kanavu, where a musical troupe was born. This ensemble performed tribal folk songs across the country, generating funds for the school. Kanavu thrived, nurturing creativity and independence among its students.

However, plans for self-sufficiency launched in 2006 brought challenges. Despite efforts to generate funds through performances and agricultural activities—including cultivating plantains, rice, and elephant yam—financial hardships began to impact its day-to-day operations. Compounding these troubles were issues surrounding Baby’s film Guda, based on the rituals related to tribal girls’ menarche, which further strained the institution’s resources.

Ultimately, the stewardship of Kanavu was transferred to the Kanavu Makkal Trust — a 12-member board made up of tribal students, including Leela. Many former students pursued their own paths, launching successful careers in various fields, including martial arts, stone carving, and wellness. However, the school itself eventually ceased to function.

Leela’s husband Santhosh, a Kalarippayattu trainer in Kollam, was also a student of Kanavu. “The lessons we learned here made us self-reliant,” he says.

E.A. Anitha, who taught at Kanavu for nearly three years, describes her experience as uniquely enriching. She first learned about Kanavu during a visit to the Narayana Gurukulam of Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati. While teaching, she also picked up the fundamentals of musical instruments alongside her students. “The experiences at the school greatly contributed to my career,” says Anitha, now a public school teacher.

Her husband, P.G. Hari, a homeopath, was likewise deeply involved with the institution for many years. “Initially, I organised monthly medical camps for the children, but eventually, I became more integrated into the school community,” he says. Throughout his time there, he gained valuable insights into the culture, traditions, and diverse knowledge across various subjects.

Today, there is an ambitious plan to rejuvenate Kanavu. However, the trustees face a pressing challenge: securing the necessary funding to revive the dreams once envisioned, says Leela.

At Kanavu, Baby’s influence reached far beyond the realm of education. He masterfully harnessed the power of theatre and music as vehicles for social change, says Civic Chandran, activist and writer.

“Theatre was not just a form of entertainment for Baby; it was a platform for activism,” says Chandran, referring to Nadugadhika. Baby skillfully integrated tribal art and music into his work, both to preserve cultural heritage and advocate for social justice.

Chandran recalls that the play was staged over 600 times under the banner of the Janakeeya Samskarika Vedi, a cultural organisation aligned with the CPI(M-L). The play deftly combined drama with political discourse and cultural commentary, though Baby was never a formal member of the party, says Chandran. On many occasions, these performances were framed by poetic introductions from prominent writers, including Satchidanandan, B. Rajeevan, and Balachandran Chullikkad, he adds.

Chandran himself took to the stage to introduce the play at hundreds of venues. Even after it was banned during a performance in Kozhikode, Baby and his troupe continued to inspire, performing the play inside the prison in Kozhikode after their arrest.

Baby’s wife Shirley translated the play into English. Both the Malayalam and English versions of the play were later included in the syllabus of Calicut University.

Though their friendship had strained at one point, Chandran and Baby renewed their bond with Baby’s novel Maveli Mantrum, which was also set in the tribal milieu. “Perhaps I was the first reader of all his writings,” Chandran reflects fondly, underscoring their deep friendship. The novel won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1994.

Baby later wrote Bespurkkana and Goodbye Malabar.

His final novel Goodbye Malabar, published in 2019, is set in Malabar between 1884 and 1888, from the second arrival of William Logan, the author of Malabar Manual, as Malabar Collector, up to his transfer to Kadappa district in Andhra Pradesh. It is primarily narrated through the eyes of Annie, Logan’s wife.

Baby’s work at Kanavu continues to resonate, illustrating the profound impact of art as a catalyst for social awareness and cultural preservation in Kerala’s tribal communities, says Kerala’s Tribal Development Minister O.R. Kelu. His legacy remains a vivid chapter in the narrative of using creativity as a force for change, he adds.

Kanavu had established a model for providing informal education and career development for tribal children at a time when the school dropout rate among these children was a significant concern in the underdeveloped district of Wayanad, says the Minister.

But there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for Kanavu, Baby’s dream school.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA 1056, Lifeline Foundation: 9088030303)