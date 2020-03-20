A dozen new confirmed cases surfaces in State

The confirmation of a dozen new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, after a brief lull, has again set the alarm bells ringing in Kerala, which called for heightened vigil and intensive surveillance.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, briefing the media, spoke of tightened regulations to keep people more at home.

He announced a virtual lockdown of Kasaragod district, after it emerged that the violation of home quarantine norms by an NRI, who has since turned positive for COVID-19, could have passed on the infection to the entire community.

Of the 12 new confirmed cases, six were in Kasaragod, five in Ernakulam and one in Palakkad district. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the State at present is 37. This is in addition to the three Wuhan-based cases reported in the first wave of infection.

The five cases in Ernakulam district are British nationals and members of a tourist group who had been staying in Munnar and were prevented from flying out of Kochi after one of their mates tested positive for COVID-19. They have all been moved to the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

The Palakkad case is a person who has come from the U.K. He has also been admitted at Ernakulam MCH.

Two of the Kasaragod cases are Dubai returnees, while another two cases are the primary contacts of an earlier positive case. The details of the other two cases are being collected by the authorities.

Kerala added another 13,632 persons to the COVID-19 surveillance network on Friday, taking the total number of persons under surveillance to a whopping 44,390. Of these, 225 persons are admitted in isolation wards in hospitals, while the rest are on home quarantine.

Mr. Vijayan said that dire measures were needed in Kasaragod where the entire district would have to be put under strict surveillance and a virtual lockdown. The primary contacts of the truant positive COVID-19 case in the district, who have been put on home quarantine, include two MLAs of Kasaragod.

Formal orders have been issued for shutting down all government offices in the district for a week, while all places of religious worship and clubs will stay closed for two weeks. Shops and bars will have to restrict the working hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had so far been appealing to people to avoid mass gatherings and to follow the Health Department’s directives strictly. But social distancing would have to be enforced legally henceforth, he said.