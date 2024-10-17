A disputed deed and a dwelling place  

Sebastian Antony Valiyaveetil, a 52-year-old fisherman from the coastal village of Munambam in Ernakulam district, is unsure of how to tide over the crisis in which he has found himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Convalescing from a recent road accident that rendered him jobless for the past few months, Antony Valiyaveetil is struggling to meet the growing expenses, including the medical costs. Tension is writ large over the weather-beaten face of the family’s sole breadwinner.

“Earlier, we used to raise money for emergency needs from the nearby cooperative societies by pledging the property’s title deed. Financial institutions in the region have stopped accepting title deeds of properties located in Wards 1 and 23 of Pallippuram panchayat as collateral security for two years, forcing many families into a quandary. It was the litigation over the nature of the holding and the legality of its possession that has forced the banks to reject the documents,” says Antony Valiyaveetil, as he runs his fingers over the scars of the wound in the right leg, which has a metal implant in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The house leaks when it rains. We couldn’t mend it on time due to financial constraints. The financial situation has turned worse following the accident,” says Daliya, his wife, as she leans on the wall of the portico of the indistinctive house located on the side of the coastal road for support.

P.B. Chandrika, their 55-year-old neighbour, is faced with a similar predicament. A part-time worker at a local catering unit, this widow is worried about what will befall her family if asked to vacate the house in which she had been living for the past four decades.

“Some say that this is a Waqf property [Waqf is the dedication of a property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as a pious, religious or charitable one. While the Waqf property would remain inalienable, the income of the Waqf shall be spent for education, development, welfare and such other purposes as recognised by the Muslim law]. I inherited this property from my father who purchased it from the Farook College authorities,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, Mohammed Siddique Sait, an affluent Muslim trader, had dedicated the expansive property spread over 404.76 acres for Waqf on November 1, 1950 to the managing committee of Farook College, Kozhikode, for educational purposes.

The 600-plus families living in the two wards of the panchayat stare at an uncertain future as the litigations over the holdings, which many have either inherited or purchased, continue unending in trial courts, Kerala High Court, and the Waqf Tribunal for decades together. The recent decision of the Union government to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and to leave it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee has rekindled debates over the property. Public meetings, protest marches, and submission of representations to the authorities concerned have changed the situation in the otherwise sleepy coastal village.

Besides the houses of the fishermen and workers, a few luxury tourist resorts have come up in the area. While most houses are located on the landward side of the coastal road that runs through the area, a few sea-facing tourist resorts have come up on the seaward side of the narrow road.

ADVERTISEMENT

N.M. Irshad Sait, 69, one of the relatives of Mohammed Siddique Sait, the Waqif (the one who makes the Waqf), is determined to see that the Waqf of his paternal uncle is fully implemented and freed of all “illegal encroachments”.

“The Waqf deed comes with a provision that the Awqaf [the assets donated, bequeathed, or purchased for charitable causes] shall be vested back with the successors of Mohammed Siddique Sait in the event of the beneficiary of the Waqf failing to fulfil the Waqf conditions. A large portion of the Waqf property has been encroached upon or sold to individuals without obtaining the prior permission of the Waqf Board, which made the transactions null and void. The family members of the Waqif do not want the property back in their possession. We are keen to see that the Waqf property is used for the purpose for which it was dedicated,” says Irshad Sait.

“Once a Waqf, always a Waqf,” he asserts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mohammed Siddique Sait made the Waqf to Farook College on a request from the then members of the managing committee that the college required landed properties to obtain affiliation from Madras University. Sait decided to donate the land as the earlier efforts to raise funds for the college didn’t make much progress,” says Irshad Sait.

The debates and protests have assumed political and religious overtones with a section of the Christian church and Hindu organisations coming together to oppose the claims of the Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedi, an organisation working to protect Waqf properties; the Kerala Waqf Board; and the successors of Mohammed Siddique Sait.

T.M. Abdul Salam, president of the Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedi, says that around 30,000 acres of Waqf properties have either been encroached upon or alienated in the State, thereby defeating the purpose of Waqf. “The Waqf made by Mohammed Siddique Sait in Munambam is one such property, which was illegally alienated. The organisation is waging legal battles in different judicial fora for restoring the alienated property in Munambam,” he says.

Joseph Benny Kuruppassery, coordinator of the Munambam Land Protection Committee, vows to fight for the families who live with the fear of being thrown out of their homes and holdings.

The residents, says Benny Kuruppassery, sensed trouble when the revenue authorities stopped collecting property tax from the residents some two years ago.

“The inclusion of the Munambam holdings in the asset register of the Kerala Waqf Board a few years ago unleashed a wave of unrest in the coastal village, as the owners of the holdings, who had been paying property tax, built houses in them. The houses were also assigned door numbers by the local body. No one can remove us, the bona fide purchasers, from the holdings where we have been living for a few generations,” he says.

The Farook College authorities had adopted the position before various legal fora that the property was given to them as a gift by Mohammed Siddique Sait, and thus, they had absolute rights over the property. They would continue to assert that they used the property to further the goals of the college. Repeated efforts to get the response of the college authorities regarding the issue failed.

“The forefathers of most of the residents purchased the plots from the Farook College authorities for ₹280 a cent decades ago. Some churches have also come up in the holding. The residents who built up their lives in the land they held cannot be evicted one fine morning as they don’t have any other place to go,” says Sebastian Joseph, chairman of the Land Protection Council.

The residents also highlight a provision in the Waqf deed which permitted the managing committee of the Farook College to transact the property for the college to justify the purchase of the holding from the college authorities. The long legal battle involving the property took a turn in 2019 when the State Waqf Board notified the holding as a Waqf property following a report of the Waqf Inquiry Commission headed by M.A. Nissar, a former District Judge. A petition filed by Farook College challenging the decision of the Waqf Board is pending before the Waqf Tribunal.

“After hearing all the stakeholders concerned, I concluded that the property was a public Waqf, and it shall not be alienated in any manner. I had also recommended the initiation of criminal proceedings against those who sold off the Waqf property, besides steps for restoring the properties. Once a Waqf deed is executed, one cannot undo it or act against the intentions of the Waqfi as per the Islamic laws,” says Nissar.

V. Abdurahiman, State Minister for Waqf, assures the residents that they will not be evicted from their holdings.

“If required, title deeds will be provided to the rightful occupants, subject to court verdict. We hope to explore amicable solutions within the legal framework of Waqf laws if the court rules against the interests of the residents. At present, the government has limitations to take an open stance since the issue of protection of Waqf land from encroachers is pending before the Waqf Tribunal,” he says.

Earlier, the government permitted the payment of property taxes. However, it was stayed by the Kerala High Court. The government is of the view that paying taxes will not grant title to the alleged buyers or settle the ongoing land dispute, he explains.

“Attempts are being made to give a communal colour to the dispute and create distrust between various segments of society. The residents of Munambam shall not walk into the trap as the State government is bound to protect their homes and holdings and maintain the communal harmony of the region,” says Abdurahiman.

The Kerala Waqf Board is taking a guarded step on the volatile issue.

“The board is under legal obligation to protect the Waqf properties and prevent its possible misuse and illegal delineation. The board has not initiated any action on the contentious property as the matter is pending before various judicial fora. We shall wait for a judicial pronouncement on the issue,” says M.K. Sakkeer, chairperson of the board.

Sebastian Joseph, a 49-year-old resident of Munambam, who is now employed abroad, fears that the issue has snowballed into a full-fledged economic crisis in the area.

“Several families are in dire straits. Some have taken extreme steps in life. Loan sharks are making hay as public sector banks are refusing to give loans against property deeds. The authorities need to step in to rescue the residents,” he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.