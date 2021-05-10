A dip in cases in Kerala, following dip in tests

27,487 newly infected, 31,209 persons recover

Kerala registered a dip in new COVID-19 cases on Monday when it registered 27,487 cases, in response to the dip in testing over the weekend, when 99,748 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The average test positivity rate in the State over the past three days seems to show a slight dip and registered 27.56% on Monday.

For the first time in weeks, the State’s active case pool dipped from 4,23,514 on Sunday to 4,19,726 patients on Monday. This perhaps has something to do with the fact that for the first time in weeks, the State registered more recoveries than new cases on Monday, with 31,209 persons declared to have recovered from the disease.

65 deaths

The State added 65 deaths which had occurred over the past few days to the State’s official COVID-19 toll on Monday, taking the cumulative toll to 5,879. This included 12 deaths from Palakkad, 11 from Kozhikode, 10 from Thiruvananthapuram, seven each from Thrissur and Kannur, five from Ernakulam, four each from Kollam and Malappuram, while three deaths each were reported from Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

While the active case pool showed a dip, hospitalisations continue to increase. The number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated in hospitals in the State has risen to 33,059, with 3,580 persons newly admitted to various hospitals on Monday. ICU admissions continue to rise and another 113 persons who were critically ill were newly admitted to ICUs. A total of 2,641 persons are occupying ICUs across the State now, threatening to breach the health system’s capacity.

A total of 1,340 COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support in the State now, 91 patients newly requiring ventilator assistance on Monday.

At present, 9,56,932 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation in the State. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 19,30,115 cases.

Ernakulam tops

Ernakulam continues to have the highest number of active cases with 65,987 patients, followed by Thrissur (51,754), Kozhikode (49,659), Malappuram (46,193) and Thiruvananthapuram (38,870).

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,494, Malappuram 3,443, Thrissur 3,280, Ernakulam 2,834, Kozhikode 2,522, Palakkad 2,297, Kollam 2,039, Alappuzha 1,908, Kannur 1,838, Kottayam 1,713, Kasaragod 919, Pathanamthitta 450, Idukki 422 and Wayanad 328 cases.