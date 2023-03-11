A day out for child welfare council kids

March 11, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It was a day out for 26 children from the adoption centre of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud here on Saturday.

For the first time since COVID-19, these children, aged between three and six years of age, set out for a trip, holding on to the hands of their caregivers or even asleep on their shoulders. Their destination was the Akkulam tourist village. Council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi flagged off the trip.

The evening trip aboard a bus making its way round the city before heading for the Akkulam lake held them spellbound. They were entranced by sights they had never seen or if at all on the screens of the TV at the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Akkulam tourist village, they saw the lake and its banks, a musical fountain and experienced the joys of a pedal boat, cycle, and battery car there. Everything was delightful – the lake and the sea, the breeze, rides....all of it topped with a cold icecream at the end, memories to be cherished.

The were earlier welcomed by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, and Vattiyurkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society president Ratheesh C.S.

The council had organised the lake visit in association with the Vattiyurkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society. The District Tourism Promotion Council arranged the bus trip and the entry to the tourist village for free.

Mr. Gopi and officials of the adoption centre accompanied the children.