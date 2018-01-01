A day of promises at tribal hamlet

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has offered to channelise ₹1 crore for the development works in the tribal settlement at Kuttampuzha. At a meeting in the settlement on Monday, Mr. Chennithala said ₹50 lakh would be made available from the Local Area Development Fund of P.J. Kurien, MP, and another ₹50 lakh from the Ernakulam district panchayat for road development. He also offered to bring to the attention of the State Ministers the demand for setting up a Primary Health Centre, construction of a bridge at Blavana and road connectivity and power connection in the settlement.

Earlier, tribespeople received Mr. Chennithala, who chose to spend the first day of the New Year in the tribal settlement, with garlands made out of cardamom.

The tribespeople pointed out that power connectivity was yet to reach many parts of the settlement even though Ernakulam was being projected as a district which had achieved 100% electrification. Movement along the settlement routes was a tough affair as there was no proper road connectivity, complained the residents of the area.

Tribes leaders from Variyam, Kunchipara, Thera and Thalavechupara too raised the issues plaguing their settlements.

Asha Sanil, president of the Ernakulam district panchayat, said the funds from the agency would be utilised for improving the roads in the area.

Mr. Ramesh was accompanied by Anwar Sadath and Roji M John, MLAs, district panchayat president Asha Sanil, Congress leaders Joseph Vazhakkan, V. J. Poulose, Ernakulam DCC president T. J. Vinod and local councillor Kanthi Vellakkayyan.

The public meeting was held at a venue made of bamboo and palm leaves.