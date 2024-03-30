A day exclusively for Idli lovers 

March 30, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thrissur

Idli has been an inevitable part of the breakfast for most of the families in South India. The traditional steamed food with fermented batter has a dedicated day for it. March 30 has been observed a World Idli Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many varieties of the steaming hot small, white, soft and plump idlies were on display with hot sambar and chutney in many colours at Pandi Samooha Madam on Pazhaya Nadakkavu here on Saturday. Traditionally prepared with rice, black lentils and sometimes fenugreek, there are many ways of preparing idlies.

Food lovers started pouring to the Pandi Samooha Madam to savour to more than fifty varieties of idlies, served hot. Though it is a favourite breakfast in South India, Idli found its place in the north Indian food list also as a healthy dish.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the popular Ramassery and Kanjipuram idlies, there were innovative experiments like pineapple and tender coconut idles.

However, the star of the mela was the Ramassery Idli, a popular variety from the village in Palakkad. A flatter, fluffy variety of normal round idlies, Ramasseri is too soft that will melt in your mouth. It is said that the unique Ramassery Idli was introduced in the Ramassery village in Palakkad district by a family from Thanjavur, who came in search of a job. They usually serve with podi and sometimes potato curry.

“I won’t mind even if you serve me idlies all the three times in a day. When I joined Mumbai for work many years back, my major problem was breakfast. My craving for idlies was so strong that I soon managed to find a place where I get idlies,” says 80-year-old Raghava Warrier, who was trying the variety of idlies at the mela.

In the modern times, the idli has taken many avatars like Pizza Idli and fried idli, and served with mayonnaise and cheese spread.

Graphics Kootayma, a foodie group, has organised the Idli mela.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.