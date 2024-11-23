A day celebrating legendary singer Mohammed Rafi to add colour to Changampuzha festival

Aficionados of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi in the city better ‘save the date’ and put everything aside on December 24.

Changampuzha Park, which recently received a facelift, is set to celebrate the singer with live concerts showcasing his evergreen and mesmerising numbers, along with a range of competitions. The day dedicated to Rafi will be a highlight of the month-long Changampuzha Festival, organised by the Changampuzha Cultural Centre (CCC) from December 1. A ghazal evening will also be part of the festivities.

Plans are under way to establish the festival as a key event in the city’s cultural calendar. “We aim to make it an annual affair and build its reputation along the lines of the renowned Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram, which began modestly before attaining its current stature,” said P. Prakash, president, CCC.

Alongside the day dedicated to Mohammed Rafi, another day will celebrate traditional Mappila art forms such as Duffu muttu, Oppana, and Arabanamuttu. Renowned figures from the arts and cultural spheres are expected to grace the festival, marking the first cultural and artistic fiesta hosted at the renovated park.

Renowned artistes, including Asha Sharath, Rajasree Warrier, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, will perform at the festival. The event will feature seven classical dance performances, six classical music concerts, three plays, and traditional art forms such as Koodiyattom and an Edakka-Thayambaka concert.

Kathakali plays penned by the late Irayimman Thampy and the play Sri Ayyappan by the acclaimed Chavittunatakam performers from Gothuruthu will add colour to the festival. Three lectures will be delivered by former Director General of Police Rishi Raj Singh, writer-orator Shoukath Sahajotsu, a disciple of Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati, and motivational speaker V.K. Suresh Babu.

The Greater Cochin Development Authority had recently renovated the Changampuzha Park using funds from Cochin Smart Mission Limited.