A day after PM Modi’s visit, BJP and Youth Congress workers clash in Thrissur

January 04, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Thrissur

Tension prevailed at the Thekkinkadu maidan in Thrissur, Kerala, on January 4 (Thursday) after Youth Congress workers, who were protesting against pruning of branches of an old banyan tree in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on January 3, clashed with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The BJP workers stopped the Youth Congress workers who staged a protest at the venue where Mr. Modi addressed the BJP’s women’s conference a day before.

There were rumours that the Youth Congress workers were planning to “sprinkle cow dung-laced water” at the venue in a symbolic purification ritual.

Both the groups shouted provocative slogans. The police later arrested and removed the Youth Congress workers.