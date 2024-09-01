A day after Mohanlal, superstar Mammootty breaks his silence on Hema committee report

A day after actor Mohanlal broke his silence on the Hema committee report on larger issues in the Malayalam film industry, including those faced by women, actor Mammootty also followed suit in a Facebook post on Sunday (September 1, 2024) with the opinions of the two superstars closely mirroring each other.

Welcoming the Hema committee report, he said that he has been waiting for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes and its leadership to express their opinions before expressing his own. Just like Mohanlal, he also claimed that no “power group” existed in the film industry, as was said in the report.

“All the good and bad in the society will be reflected in cinema too, as people in it are just a cross section of the society. But, since the film industry is always under the close scrutiny of the public, the consequential and inconsequential happenings will end up becoming the focus of discussions. Film professionals need to be careful and vigilant to ensure that nothing untoward happens in this sector. The government formed the Hema committee to study the industry and submit a report after an incident that should never have happened,” he wrote.

Mr. Mammootty wrote that the industry wholeheartedly welcomes and supports the recommendations and solutions outlined in that report. It is high time that all associations in the film industry join hands to implement them.

“The police investigation is progressing effectively on the allegations which were raised recently. The full version of the Justice Hema committee report is before the court. Let the police investigate honestly. Let the court decide the punishments. The practical recommendations of the committee report should be implemented and necessary legislation should be enacted if there are legal hurdles. Ultimately, cinema must survive,” he concluded.

Both the superstars have been facing criticism in the public sphere for being silent on the Hema committee report, which was made public on August 19. Mr. Mohanlal, who made his first comments on Saturday, while welcoming the report, had also said that issues that are happening in the other sectors are part of cinema too.

