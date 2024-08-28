ADVERTISEMENT

A day after dissolution of AMMA executive committee, differing voices emerge in Malayalam actors’ body

Published - August 28, 2024 12:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Actors Sarayu Mohan, Ananya, and Vinu Mohan say they had expressed their concerns over majority decision to dissolve the committee owing moral responsibility towards growing allegations of sexual abuse raised by women

The Hindu Bureau

The office of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Differing voices emerged a day after the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was dissolved as some of the executive committee members stated that they were not in support of the majority decision.

Actors Sarayu Mohan, Ananya, and Vinu Mohan who were members of the executive committee said on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) that they had expressed their concerns over the majority decision to dissolve the committee owing moral responsibility towards the growing allegations of sexual abuse raised by women against its members.

A communication issued by the association on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) had claimed that the decision to dissolve the 17-member executive committee was ‘unanimous’.

Ms. Sarayu said she had not yet submitted her resignation. But the executive committee was dissolved in view of the majority decision taken at the online meeting of the committee on Tuesday. There were different voices related to dissolving the committee in the meeting, she said.

The actor pointed out that the committee was responsible to its members and she was elected to the committee by seeking their votes.

Ms. Ananya said she stood with the majority decision to dissolve the committee, though she had expressed her concerns over the move.

Welfare measures

Mr. Mohan said he was also concerned about the progress of the welfare measures carried out by the association in the wake of the decision to disband the executive committee. However, “I stood with the majority decision after getting an assurance that the welfare measures will continue under the ad-hoc committee,” he said.

