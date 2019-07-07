A day after budget, fuel price hike has the public fuming

Vehicle owners were in for a rude shock on Saturday morning as oil companies raised the price of petrol and diesel, less than a day after the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an upward revision in the duty and cess on fuel by ₹2 per litre.

On Saturday, the price of petrol in Kerala went up by ₹2.50 and that of diesel ₹2.47, triggering widespread protests from consumers.

Petrol was sold for ₹74.80 a litre and diesel for ₹70.31 a litre in Kochi. The hike in fuel prices includes higher Central excise, customs duty and 30% KGST, said a petroleum dealer.

The All Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation met in the wake of the price rise and decided to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran next week to apprise them of the situation. If there is no favourable decision from the government the transporters will meet again to take “appropriate” decision, said M.P. Sathyan, its State president.

Renish Bose, a professional photographer in Kochi, said the hike in the price of petrol would push up the cost of his frequent job-related travels. N.H. Shameed, a wholesale vegetable seller in Ernakulam market, said the hike came into effect on Saturday morning and major transporters were bound to demand an increase immediately.

‘Tax relief needed’

Consumer organisations feel the State government would have to come up with some immediate tax relief measures to ease the burden on the common man.

“An increase in fuel price is bound to trigger a hike in the price of of essential commodities. Its impact will be visible directly on the lower income families,” says P.K.A. Azeez, president of the Kozhikode-based Consumer Protection Forum. We have no option but to take to the streets to register protest, he adds.

Bigger crisis likely

N.P. Shabeer Ali, a Gulf-returnee who recently started a taxi service in Kozhikode city for livelihood, says the frequent surge in fuel prices poses the toughest challenge to small-scale entrepreneurs. “For many Gulf returnees, taxi service continues to be the last option for their daily income and it too will come to an end with the poor price control mechanism in the sector,” he laments.

Ragesh Kalayil, a native of Chevayur, feels the latest increase in fuel price is just a prelude to a bigger crisis. “Unlike in the past, the fuel price hike is a matter of concern for even lower income groups. While taxi operators can survive by revising their fares, others have no such option,” he observes.

‘We have to walk now’

Shanti S., a tailor from Kollam, bemoans the extra burden. “I use a two-wheeler and my monthly expenses will go up. When you are in a position where every rupee counts, it’s all the more difficult,” she says. Tara Shinu, a homemaker feels that the spiralling price of fuel would make ownership of two-wheelers a luxury for lower income groups. “People like me will have to ditch vehicles and walk now,” she says.

(With inputs from

K.A. Martin in Kochi, Mithosh Joseph in Kozhikode, and Navamy Sudhish in Kollam)