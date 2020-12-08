A cycle tour by two women to promote Kerala

Meera and Parvathy is visiting 17 key tourism destinations from Poovar to Wayanad

Though the tourist destinations, resorts, hotels, and homestays across the State have been thrown open after the pandemic-induced lockdown, the footfall is yet to pick up as anticipated even as peak tourist season has begun.

Kerala Tourism and the stakeholders of the tourism industry is leaving no stone unturned to attract guests from the domestic sector to the State as international flights are yet to resume.

Local travellers

As the chances of foreign tourist arrivals are bleak in the peak season, the focus is on domestic tourists and the local populace during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year seasons.

As the travel and tourism industry is struggling for survival, a cycle tour by two young women travel enthusiasts has begun from Poovar to Wayanad to create awareness among the local people that ‘Kerala Tourism is open and that destinations, beaches, hill stations, waterfalls, adventure parks, hotels, and resorts are safe to visit and stay”.

Meera, a 24-year-old from Kochi, and Parvathy, a 22-year-old from Konni, who commenced the tour on Monday, will visit 17 key destinations before reaching Contour Island Resort and Spa in Wayanad on December 16.

‘Safe for women’

Named ‘Wonders of Kerala by Charly’s Angels’, these two women, who met through Instagram, is also conveying the message that Kerala tourism destinations are ‘Safe for women travellers’.

After traversing through Chowara, Kovalam, Shanghumughom beach, and Varkala, the women cyclers reached Paravoor on Monday night. Commencing from Kollam, they will visit Ashtamudi, Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Mararikulam, Changanacherry, Thekkady, Munnar, Kochi, Cherai Beach, Athirapally water falls, Kappad Beach, and Nelliyampathy before reaching Wayanad.

The ride was jointly flagged off by Baby Mathew Somatheeram, president, Kerala Travel Mart Society (KTM), and Chacko Paul, president, South Kerala Hoteliers Forum (SKHF).

Route

In view of the pandemic, the women riders will skip the National Highways and unsafe places while cycling across the State.

The cycle tour is an initiative of Citrine Hospitality in association with 1913 PIX and Metro Media.

Vinu Vidyadharan, a renowned ad film director, is capturing the golden moments of the trip along with his crew to promote Kerala Tourism.

Prasad Manjali, CEO, Citrine Hospitality Ventures, said the initiative would not only help the hotel, travel, and tourism industry directly but also aid in creating economic improvement in the tourism sector and generate revenue for the State.

The initiative is supported by Kerala Travel Mart Society, South Kerala Hoteliers Forum, Wayanad Tourism Organisation, Travel Agents Associations of India, Thekkady Destination Promotion Council, and Showcase Munnar.