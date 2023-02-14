A cycle ride towards independence and empowerment

February 14, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It had been a childhood dream of Anjitha O.S. to ride a bicycle. This past weekend, Anjitha, a postgraduate preparing for the Kerala Public Service Commission examinations, reached the Central Polytechnic College at Vattiyurkavu here to fulfil her wish, and she was in good company. Girls as young as nine and women as old as 65 were also there with the same dream.

“I focussed on studies, and my parents had a transferable job. So I never did learn to ride a bicycle though I always wanted to. Then, my mother saw this advertisement for training women and nudged me to give it a try. My sister and father too encouraged me,” says the Vattiyurkavu resident.

“I have friends who learnt how to ride (cycles) in their childhood. Now, they ride two-wheelers. But since I did not learn to ride then, I was unsure,” she says.

She took the plunge now and also saw many others who were in sheer joy when their endeavour bore fruit. “Correct guidance by the trainers and their constant motivation was a huge boost. I did not think I would learn to ride in a matter of days, but now I feel a sense of achievement that is hard to describe,” she says.

More than 15 girls and women have learnt how to cycle as part of SheCycling, a nationwide cycle literacy campaign of BYCS India Foundation that concluded in the city on Monday.

The three-day campaign was led in the State by Prakash P. Gopinath of the Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) who is also the Bicycle Mayor of the city, and Zeenath M.A., secretary of ICE Sheroes, Kochi, who have been selected trainers of the foundation that works to promote cycling.

The campaign was launched at BCM College, Kottayam, last week. In the State capital, the training was launched at the Vattiyurkavu polytechnic as part of Kavu Fest, an initiative of V.K. Prasanth, MLA, with the aim of making his constituency cycle-friendly.

Ms. Zeenath says nearly 25 women had registered, of whom 18 learnt how to ride a bicycle. For the remaining, the training will continue at ICE, Vazhuthacaud. The idea, she says, is that those who have learnt to ride will then train other women. “Cycling is not just about pursuing an interest or fitness. It is about mobility, becoming independent, confident, and standing on one’s own feet for women,” she says.

There have been fresh enquiries too. She recalls a 25-year-old from Vizhinjam looking to emigrate who said she would come to Kochi to learn cycling from Ms. Zeenath for it would benefit her when she moved abroad.