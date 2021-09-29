A cup of tea with Rahul

Congress leader has tea with autorickshaw drivers of Wandoor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, surprised the autorickshaw drivers of Wandoor when he gracefully accepted their

on-the-spot invitation for a tea and snacks with them.

Mr. Gandhi was returning after attending a function at Kalikavu when a group of autorickshaw drivers at Wandoor town held out their hands at his vehicle. Mr. Gandhi got off the car and walked up to the men in khakhi shirts.

“Sir, shall we have a tea together?” one of them asked Mr. Gandhi.

“Oh, with pleasure,” Mr. Gandhi replied, as they walked to a nearby bakery-cum-tea parlour. There was no formality as they seated around a table and ordered tea and snacks.

Mr. Gandhi was all ears as the autorickshaw drivers spoke about their poor living conditions in the wake of COVID-19. He offered them help, and reassured them with pats on their back.

The drivers didn’t hide their excitement and they waved bye-bye to Mr. Gandhi as he resumed his journey. “That’s a gem,” said Mohammed Mustafa in excitement.

Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, DCC president V.S. Joy and KPCC secretary E. Mohammed Kunhi accompanied Mr. Gandhi.