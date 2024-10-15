A culinary experiment at Govt. Arts College

Food is a tested medium to savour cultures, and this was explored at a session at the Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday, when the English department hosted a session on ‘food practices’ as part of the newly introduced four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The guest was Alexandra Scherrer, a senior corporate communication specialist from Switzerland, who is married to a Keralite employed as a bank official in Switzerland.

Ms. Scherrer, accompanied by her daughter, prepared polenta, a dish popular in the southern region of Ticino, while the students of the English department, led by their head of the department, Chribuna Viswas, made Alappuzha fish curry.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press note quoted Ms. Scherrer as saying that the mountains of Switzerland, the Alps and Jura in particular, have deeply influenced the culture, traditions, and culinary practices of the region. As the mountainous Ticino region is close to the Italian border, it has had long cultural ties with Italy. The mountainous geography has also shaped the lifestyle and food habits of its people, she said.

Polenta, made from cornmeal, is a staple in Ticino. Traditionally, it is cooked in a large copper pot over an open fire and stirred for hours until it reaches a creamy texture. It is served with stews, sausages, or cheese, making it an ideal meal for the residents of the Alps, the press note added.

Polenta became popular because it was affordable, nutritious, and filling. It was an ideal meal for farmers and herders in the mountains, providing much-needed nourishment after a long day’s work, Ms. Scherrer said.

The session also served as a means of introducing students to vocabulary related to food and cooking.

Dr. Viswas noted that innovative teaching methods such as these are essential to attract students who are considering going abroad for higher studies. Faculty members Neeta Sashidharan, Sanchita J., Meera Baby R., and Hima S. Madhu also attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.