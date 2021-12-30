A crisis year for paddy farmers in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

Many issues from untimely rain to fertilizer shortage

The past year proved to be one of the worst for thousands of paddy farmers in the district.

From continual and untimely rain to severe shortage of fertilizers, paddy farmers have faced the worst crisis in recent memory. Their hope now lies on the second crop, whose planting has been done.

The delayed monsoon rain that battered the district in September and October scuttled the hopes of the farmers when harvest-ready paddy was submerged. “The paddy remained under water for days, inflicting a heavy blow to more than 80% of the farmers,” said leading farmer Muthalamthodu Mani.

The soaked paddy could not be harvested for weeks, nearly halving the

yield. The loss made the farmers

incapable of repaying the loans they availed themselves of.

“We are not crying over the heavy loss we suffered in the first crop. Our hope is on the second crop,” said Mundur-based farmer M.S. Vinunath.

He said the fertilizer shortage was looming heavy now.

Fertilizer price rise

Apart from lack of availability, the rise in the prices of Factamfos, potash and urea too has increased the hardship of the farmers. The price of potash has nearly doubled to ₹1,700 a 50-kg bag.

Similarly, Factamfos price too has increased to ₹1,100 a 50-kg bag.

“We have been making queries with various agencies to get the fertilizer. If we cannot apply it now, the yield will be severely affected,” said Mr. Vinunath and Mr. Mani.

When 50 kg of potash is needed for an acre of paddy, the quantity of urea needed for an acre is 60 kg.

Supplyco’s procurement of paddy in Palakkad district fell considerably this year. The Supplyco procured 1.29 lakh tonnes of paddy from 55,391 farmers. As many as 62,865 farmers had registered with Supplyco, but many could not supply.